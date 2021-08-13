AppCoins 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $23.68 million and $1.56 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.50 or 0.00891718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00101719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00043939 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,843,547 coins and its circulating supply is 244,843,546 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.