Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 9.7% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,945,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

