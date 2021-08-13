Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth $535,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

