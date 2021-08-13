Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMNL stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. 1,867,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,886. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Applied Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

