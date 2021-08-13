Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. 469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,391. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,347 shares of company stock valued at $677,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
