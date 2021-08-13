Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.79. 469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,391. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,347 shares of company stock valued at $677,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Applied Therapeutics worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

