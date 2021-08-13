Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.15.

APRE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 264.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

