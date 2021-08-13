Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

APRE stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. 10,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,503. The company has a market cap of $78.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

