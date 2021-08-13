Apron Network Market Capitalization Reaches $9.26 Million (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $14.91 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

