Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 301.36% and a negative net margin of 414.61%.

APVO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1/1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

