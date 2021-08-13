Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 112,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aptinyx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 94,815 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

