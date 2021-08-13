Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.92). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aptinyx by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 94,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aptinyx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

