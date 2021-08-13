Aptinyx Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptinyx in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). William Blair also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

