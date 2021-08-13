Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

