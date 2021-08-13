APY.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $623,182.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and $623,182.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,997,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

