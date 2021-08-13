Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%.

APYX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,841. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.72. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.