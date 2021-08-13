Aragon Court Price Hits $0.0962 on Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Aragon Court has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and approximately $118,517.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.46 or 0.00893498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00111249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00149657 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon Court directly using US dollars.

