Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Million

Brokerages predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce $2.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $7.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.77 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aravive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Aravive by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aravive by 74.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $4.05 on Friday. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $83.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

