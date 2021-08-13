Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 8,460 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,552% compared to the average volume of 512 call options.

ABR stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

