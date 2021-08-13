Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 62.2% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $10.71 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

