Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.31. Arcimoto shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,768 shares trading hands.

FUV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $575.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 140.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

