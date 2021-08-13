Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Down to $17.76

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $17.31. Arcimoto shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 5,768 shares trading hands.
FUV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $575.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 232,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 224,720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 140.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
