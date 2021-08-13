Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,073,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 332,639 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.49% of Arcos Dorados worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 418,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 391,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

