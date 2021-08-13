Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 987,628 shares.The stock last traded at $49.53 and had previously closed at $49.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,774,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,112,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after acquiring an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 238,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

