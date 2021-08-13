Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 61,175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,175 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.44. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

