Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,609,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Signature Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Signature Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,454,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $258.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $268.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

