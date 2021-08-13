Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 571,093 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,093 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.08% of 1Life Healthcare worth $49,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,644,000 after acquiring an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after buying an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,298,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEM. Truist decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,582. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

