Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,709 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $63,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

