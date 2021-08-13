Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $67,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,684,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 323,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $541.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $546.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

