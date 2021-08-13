Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $67.43 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Booking worth $67,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,487.24.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,171.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,217.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 218.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

