Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 61,690 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 61,690 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Ecolab worth $67,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $900,329,000 after purchasing an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,255 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

