Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $61,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

