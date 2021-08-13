ArGoApp (ARGO) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ArGoApp coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. ArGoApp has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ArGoApp

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

