Argonaut Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

AR opened at C$2.75 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$852.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.09.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

