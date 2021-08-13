Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARDS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.00. 77,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,569. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.14.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Aridis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

