Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 3.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.10% of Arista Networks worth $27,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $27,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,466 shares of company stock worth $34,463,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.48. 13,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,890. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

