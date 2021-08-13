ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,679,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423,072. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32.

