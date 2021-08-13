Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.44. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $24.66.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

