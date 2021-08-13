Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.83. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 11,526 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ark Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

