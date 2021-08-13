Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,321 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,643. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

