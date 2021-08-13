Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $220,348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,304,000 after buying an additional 778,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.34. The stock had a trading volume of 967,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,132,551. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $369.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.