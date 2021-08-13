Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

