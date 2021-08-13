Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,147,000 after buying an additional 993,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total transaction of $796,150.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total value of $3,463,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $392.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296,308. The firm has a market cap of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 114.47% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

