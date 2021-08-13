Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $244.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,582. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $244.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

