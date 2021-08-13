Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 1,352 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PYPL traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $275.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.93. The stock has a market cap of $323.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

