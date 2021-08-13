Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,543 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.12% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 425.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,853 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 5,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,041. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42.

