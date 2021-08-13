Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1,069.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $157.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,812. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.