Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.63. 3,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,153. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.88.

