Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $10.34 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 1.3% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

FTCS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,253. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $60.29 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

