Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.70 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,823,000 after buying an additional 542,798 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,853,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,329,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after buying an additional 252,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,407,000.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,901. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $53.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94.

