Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.88 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.12.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.41. The stock had a trading volume of 59,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,788. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

