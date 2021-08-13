Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $5.30 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for 0.6% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,255,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.11. The stock had a trading volume of 218,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,250. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76.

